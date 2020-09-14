Alicia Keys To Release New Album On Friday

Keys’ announced that her delayed album titled ‘Alicia’ is finally coming this week.

The upcoming album was set to be released on March 20 but due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed the date to May 15, and after a third delay, she is finally debuting ‘Alicia’ on September 18. The singer confirmed it on her social media amid a Q&A with fans: “It’s coming on Friday” and then added: “September 18th, oh, oh, oh!”.

The tracklist for the album has not been unveiled, but it is said to include the several singles she’s released in the past months like “Time Machine,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love” (featuring Miguel), “So Done” (featuring Khalid), “Love Looks Better,” “Perfect Way to Die” and “Good Job.”

Step by step. The music is coming but the tour, that was supposed to start in January, does not have rescheduled dates yet. Alicia Key’s team said about the tour: “a meditation on love and life … a true celebration, filled with magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

A highlight on the singer’s lockdown is her epic Verzuz battle with John Legend in June. Legend said: “It’s called a battle of the pianos, but, so far, the best of these Verzuz experiences are where the artists have love for each other and respect for each other. That’s what I feel for Alicia; she’s my sister. I love her as a person and as an artist. We’ve worked together, We’ve written together. We’ve toured together. There’s so much mutual respect between us.”