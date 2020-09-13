Water supply increased five fold in Costa del Sol town

ACOSOL, the public water company created by the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, has vastly improved the El Hacho Reservoir in a manner which will ensure a much better water supply to the Manilva area.

With an investment of €1.7 million, it has increased the area in which water is stored from 2,300 cubic metres more than five fold to 12,300 cubic metres which means that any water shortage in the Duquesa, Manilva and Sabinillas areas should now be a thing of the past.

CEO of Acosol Carlos Cañavate who formally handed over this new facility to the town of Manilva said, “Thanks to the recovery of the El Hacho reservoir, the supply capacity of the municipality of Manilva will be increased, which will avoid cuts in supply.

In addition, it also reduces dependence on water underground, thus guaranteeing the supply of water from the joint supply system in the municipality for the next 25 years allowing for efficient management of the available resources.”

Mario Jiménez, Mayor of Manilva, thanked the company and the Association of the Municipalities for undertaking this work which would be to the benefit of all local residents.