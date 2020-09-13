Storm Sally Towards Gulf Coast, May Landfall As Hurricane

On Sunday the tropical storm, Sally, became very strong threatening the Gulf Coast and setting alarms for hurricanes and even more dangerous storms.

-- Advertisement --



Tropical Storm Sally is projected to make landfall as a hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday. Adam Douty, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist explained: “With very warm water across the northeastern Gulf and relatively light vertical wind shear, Tropical Storm Sally is expected to have enough time to strengthen before reaching the coast”.

Specialists from the Hurricane Center assured that Sally could strengthen so much that may become a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall at some point between southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Early on Sunday, gusts reached 140 miles on the south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. AccuWeather said: “Gusts in some areas could reach 120 mph. Widespread wind gusts of 40 mph to 60 mph were expected from the Florida Panhandle to eastern Louisiana”.

The National Weather Service warned: “Life-threatening storm surge, torrential rainfall, and damaging winds are expected to move into the area late Monday and continue for the better part of Tuesday before improving Wednesday morning,”.

Governor John Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter: “This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary,” and added: “I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.”