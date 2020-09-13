Lucifer Announced Season Finale And Musical Episode On Netflix

The series Lucifer will end on season number 6 and will have a fun musical episode, ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’, in the next part of season 5 that’s still to be released.

The show teased ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’ with a snippet video and fans went crazy. The episode will be part of season 5B and does not have a release date yet. In it, Lucifer and Ella Lopez cover Queen’s hit “Another One Bites the Dust” on a football field with dancing players, cheerleaders, and a high school band.

Joe Henderson, the show’s co-runner, said: “Part of the challenge was always trying to find a reason to do a musical episode; you have to have the story-based reason as to why they break into song,”.

In the beginning, the show was a property of Fox but after 4 seasons they canceled it, that’s when Netflix came to the rescue and picked up the WBTV for two more seasons, being the sixth the big finale.

The director, Said Henderson commented on the final go-round: “You can’t keep a good devil down. We’re potentially the most canceled-slash-uncanceled show that has ever existed. It’s a mixture of emotions and whiplash and joy and gratitude. We had a chance to end the series with 5, but then were given the option to decide whether or not we had one more story to tell.”