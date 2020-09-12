Silke Ribes – Performance of a lifetime!

SILKE RIBES: Chosen to perform for the Curtis Institute of Music’s Summerfest, fulfilling her dream.

Silke’s Curtis Institute project SILKE RIBES, a 16-year-old pupil at Teulada-Moraira’s Conservatoire, was chosen to perform in the Curtis Institute of Music’s Summerfest.

-- Advertisement --



Owing to this year’s Covid-19 circumstances, the intensive summer course was held virtually via Zoom and Silke was the only pupil from Spain.This high-performance Institute based in Philadelphia, considered one of the best in the US, has an extremely competitive selection process and very few students are accepted worldwide.

Concerts Costa Blanca has helped to provide financial backing for Silke’s Curtis Institute project and the association’s president, Wilhelmina Hardee, launched ´Gofundme´ Silke Ribes with the aim of assisting this stage of her musical career.

Highly-qualified Silke, a pupil at Teulada’s Music Conservatoire, focuses on Beethoven, Prokofiev, Liszt and Rachmaninov.

She received masterclasses from the award-winning US pianist Claire Huangci and London-based Alexander Ullman when they played last year at the Teulada-Moraira Auditorium.

Both trained at the Curtis Institute and actively supported Silke’s application. When Silke’s selection for the Summerfest was announced last July, Teulada-Moraira’s Education councillor Carlos Martinez expressed the municipality’s pride in having such a talented student. “This also highlights the standard of our conservatoire’s teaching,” he said.

Thank you for reading the article, “Silke Ribes – Performance at Summerfest”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, visit The Euro Weekly News website.