ALL NEGATIVE: No more COVID cases at Calpe town hall.

No cause for worry, at the time of writing there was no evidence of a work-related Coronavirus outbreak at Calpe town hall.

-- Advertisement --



Almost two weeks ago a municipal employee tested positive for the coronavirus, but all the tests carried out on other members of staff have given negative results, confirmed Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala and Health councillor Ana Perles.

Although neither revealed how many tests had been carried out, both emphasised that the case is being “closely monitored.”

Thank you for reading this article, “Negative COVID results – Calpe”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca, click here on The Euro Weekly News website.