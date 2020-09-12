EU has caved in to the UK’s trade demands as Brussels faces a ‘no-deal’ panic.

EU backs down

BREXITEER Ann Widdecombe had earlier predicted that the EU would back down from the trade talks based on two significant issues. The former Brexit Party MEP argued the EU would most likely cave into the UK’s demands in the final weeks or months of the transition period.

She had argued that the EU will give in on fishing demands and the level playing field. She noted that the EU is now feeling very nervous about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and will hope to achieve a trade deal with the UK. Chief negotiator Michele Barnier was in fact rumoured to be replaced soon- it now looks like her predictions were correct.

Worried over ‘no deal’ Brexit

Ms Widdecombe said, quote: “I think suddenly the EU is faced with the fact that by the end of this year we could be gone without a trade deal. That is just as bad for the EU as it would be for us. In fact, it is probably a bit worse for the EU than it would be for us. I think the EU will concentrate and what we will see in the last few months is quite suddenly a willingness to give way on the two things they always said they would never give way on. The first being, of course, fishing rights as the EU want to carry on being able to fish our waters.

“But when we are a sovereign state we will take control of our own waters. And the EU also want to tie us into what they call the level playing field. This would mean we would be bound by all their rules well frankly we might as well have not bothered leaving.”

Ms Widdecombe said that the UK will soon start to see the EU give way as both sides get closer to the end of the transition period. She closed by saying: “I think the EU will suddenly start to move.”