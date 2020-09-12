Hibbert, the legendary frontman of reggae group the Maytals, was famous for hits like Pressure Drop, Monkey Man and 54-46 That’s My Number.

The death of the singer was announced in a statement issued by his family. The Toots and the Maytals frontman’s band released a statement today revealing he had passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, surrounded by his family and friends.

Posting to Twitter, the group wrote: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ”Toots” Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica’

It has not yet been revealed how Hibbert died, although he had been tested for coronavirus in the last two weeks and was put into an ICU. Hibbert was said to be “making positive progress” after being admitted to the intensive unit care in Kingston, Jamaica with suspected Covid-19.

Hibbert is credited with popularising reggae music and even naming the genre – his 1968 single “Do the Reggay” is the first song to use the term. Other popular tracks include Pressure Drop, Sweet and Dandy, and 54-46 That’s My Number. In a statement, the band and Hibbert’s family thanked medical staff “for their care and diligence”. He is survived by his wife and seven of his eight children.

One of Spain’s most popular Reggae concerts was postponed recently due to COVID restrictions.