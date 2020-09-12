‘Visionary’ designer Sir Terence Conran who founded fashion house habitat has died at the age of 88.

Designer, retailer and restaurateur Sir Terence Conran has died peacefully at home aged 88, his family said in a statement. Born in Kingston upon Thames in 1931, Sir Terence began his career making and selling furniture in London. He went on to open restaurants across the capital before launching Habitat in 1964.

A statement from the family read: “It gives us great comfort to know that many of you will mourn with us but we ask that you celebrate Terence’s extraordinary legacy and contribution to the country he loved so dearly. He “promoted the best of British design, culture and the arts around the world”, with an ethos that “a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives. He was a visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised the way we live in Britain.”