A man has been charged with arson and causing grievous bodily harm after a police officer suffered severe burns to his arms and legs.

The man, Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev, 30, has also been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against a second officer, who was fortunately uninjured. He is due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to face three charges, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The officer was airlifted to hospital with serious burns after being called to where a man was seen “behaving aggressively” on Friday. He was later transferred to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.