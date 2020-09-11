People Mocked Trump After Playing ‘Fortunate Son’ At Campaign Rally

The internet made fun of President Donald Trump for the irony behind the song ‘Fortunate Son’ played at his recent campaign rally in Michigan.

‘Fortunate Son’ is a song that Creedence Clearwater Revival released in 1969 and it’s from popular knowledge that it attacks draft dodgers during the Vietnam War offers a devastating take on military deferments.

“The song speaks more to the unfairness of class than war itself. It’s the old saying about rich men making war and poor men having to fight them.” John Fogerty, the singer, has previously stated about the track. Fogerty is said to have written ‘Fortunate Son’ about rich kids getting deferments from serving in Vietnam.

People found absolute irony when Trump arrived at the rally on September 10 with this particular song playing given his doubtful association with the conflict.

Many attendees shared mocking content to social media, journalist Dave Weigel posted videos of the moment with the caption: “Fortunate Son plays as Trump de-planes, an entry for the “nobody listened to the lyrics” hall of fame.”

speculations of this not being a coincidence flooded the internet. Many suggested that the event’s DJ may have been trolling the president and that without people commenting, Trump would have never noticed.