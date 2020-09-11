Nicolas Cage To Be Joe Exotic The Tiger King In New Amazon Show

Amazon announced they will pick up the mainstream show and Nicolas Cage will impersonate Joe Exotic.

An eight-episode scripted series will be produced by Amazon and Nicolas Cage will be the star. His upcoming role as Joe Exotic, the now world-wide famous Oklahoma big-cat park owner, marks his first TV role in five decades.

The new show is based on the Texas Monthly magazine article titled ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild’ written by Leif Reigstad.

The new version of the show will be centered on Schreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma that is fighting to keep his park no matter if his sanity is jeopardized. The series will deeply explore how he became the intriguing Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character that he created himself.

Cage’s role was already confirmed in March but his manager refused to give further details, but fans turned crazy about the news. Even the star-host Jimmy Fallon even put on a mullet and flashy shirt to mimic Cage mimicking Joe Exotic.

As for Nicolas, he will also executive produce and play the lead character in another amazon series based on Hellfire, an intense Eoin Colfer’s novel.