Madeleine McCann Accuser says Main Suspect is ‘Guilty’ and MUST Stay in Jail

A witness who sparked the new investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance says he knows he killed her and ‘guilty’ Christian B should ‘stay in jail for a long time’.

German citizen Helge Busching, 48, was the first person to name him to police- he has now broken his silence and stands by his claims regarding the main suspect in the case. Busching says he hopes Christian ‘stays in jail for a long time’. When asked by local media if Christian B had ever shown him images of Madeleine, he said: “Look, I can’t talk about any of this. OK? I’m not allowed.”

Christian B, who recently lost an appeal for his release, is currently in jail for drugs offences and is appealing a seven-year sentence for raping a 73-year-old woman. The recycling worker, who knew his fellow German from their time together in the resort where Madeleine vanished, said: “He is in the right place at the moment and hopefully he will stay there a long time.”

It was back in 2017 when Busching gave police Christian B’s name in connection with Madeleine’s disappearance. In a statement, which he later redacted and was reportedly seen by The Sun newspaper, he claims Christian B, 43, told him he was involved in her 2007 abduction.

Busching said the revelation emerged in 2008 when they were at a kite festival in Orgiva, Spain. His statement mentions a “German male person, whom I know by the name of Christian”. He adds how he will “talk in detail of his knowledge’’ of his connection with Madeleine, whose parents Kate and Gerry have never given up hope of finding alive.

Busching said he and another friend Manfred Seyferth knew Christian B from their time in Praia da Luz, the Portuguese resort where Madeleine was on holiday. His own previous convictions include assaulting a female beggar in Brindisi, Italy, in 2011. He was arrested six years later after trying to smuggle migrants between Greece and Italy.

It was while he was under investigation that he was put in touch with Operation Grange — the Met Police’s team investigating Madeleine’s disappearance. The evidence he gave to the team, including Christian B’s name, gave fresh hope to the squad of solving the case.

