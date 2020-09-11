Harry Styles Takes Shia LaBeouf’s Place in Olivia Wilde’s Movie

Harry Styles is on board to replace Shia LaBeouf in the psychological thriller titled ‘Don’t Worry, Darling,’ directed by Olivia Wilde.

LaBeouf had to leave the film because of a schedule overlapping, but the ‘Dunkirk’ actor came to the rescue and took his place. ‘Don’t Worry, Darling,’ is a screenplay by Katie Silberman. It’s set in the 50s in an isolated California community and New Line Cinema announced the production will start in the fall.

Styles joins a star-like cast that includes Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Wilde has a key supporting role on screen and she apart from beeing the director will also serve as a producer along with Silberman and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

‘House’ actress won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for ‘Booksmart.’ Her new approach as a director also involves an upcoming Marvel project and will direct and executive produce the Searchlight feature ‘Perfect.’

Warner Bros. Studios has been looking for the perfect role to fit the superstar Harry Styles after they were blown away with his participation in Christopher Nolan’s war film ‘Dunkirk’. Both Styles and the studios agreed this was the perfect movie to take the singer back on screen.