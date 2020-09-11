Fauci Warn U.S. Winter Won’t Be Easy Amid Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci said the U.S. will need to “hunker down” for both fall and winter to keep fighting against coronavirus.

“Don’t ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic. And don’t try and look at the rosy side of things.”, Anthony Fauci, one of the world’s leading AIDS researchers since the 1980s, warned on Thursday as the country is about to enter the flu season in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

Cases are slowly going down in American ground but don’t mean the measures should too. The country still has 200,000 deaths and more than 6 million confirmed COVID-19 infections.

During a panel of doctors from Harvard Medical School, Dr. Fauci said: “We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter because it’s not going to be easy,” and then added: “It’s really quite frankly depressing to see that because you know what’s ahead,”.

“We’ve been through this before,” he added. Without mentioning the president he said that the world should reflect on lessons learned. “We’ve really got to realize that from Day One, you don’t know it all. And you’ve got to be flexible enough to change your recommendations, your guidelines, your policies, depending upon the information.”, he concluded.