Altea thanks volunteers

Proteccion Civil members in Altea received official thanks for their “great work” during and after the State of Alarm. Mayor Jaume Llinares and the town hall’s Public Safety councillor Miguel de la Hozr ecently presented the Proteccion Civil volunteers with diplomas in recognition of all they have done. “The volunteers work without any financial reward, helping to ensure that health and safety measures are complied with, dedicating many hours to Altea,” De la Hoz said.

