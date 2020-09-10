Well, what a surprise in Oliva

RESTORING Oliva’s Comtal Palace is bringing to light previously unidentified sections and architectural features.

The formerly huge complex, now partly swallowed up by surrounding streets and buildings, was built in the 14th Century, with additions made in the 15th and 16th Centuries.

The €380,000 municipal project, where work began last February, is jointly financed by the town hall and the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER).

The latest discovery is a deep well covered well in what would once have been the palace’s central patio but is now located in Calle Palau, which was built at the end of the 19th Century.

Soundings carried out by the specialist company carrying out the far-reaching project reveal that the well is approximately 30 metres deep and, as water is clearly visible, it is must still be fed by a subterranean water course.

