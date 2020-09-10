Valencian Spain: Health Minister, Ana Barceló Chico, has issued a stern warning to Costa Blanca councils that they must clamp down on ‘COVIDIOTS’ who are breaking the rules and causing coronavirus cases to escalate.

-- Advertisement --



Tighter restrictions followed by possible haevy fines have been ordered by the minister in a move designed to drastically and quickly lower Valencia’s shocking rise in coronavirus outbreaks. Should the 13 municipalities not adhere to the new instructions then the minister promised the regional government would be asked to enforce the conditions- it really is that serious.

A trend seen across the whole of Spain is that the majority of new outbreaks are due to teenagers involved in social gatherings getting infected then going home and infecting members of the same household. New restrictions in place are meant to eliminate such gatherings, however, police have still been called to illegal parties and ‘under-ground’ raves that ignite outbreaks causing further spreads of the virus.

Indeed, most of the outbreaks recently seen have originated in nightclubs. Others have been traced to trips out for summer vacations, social and family gatherings, agriculture (fruit and vegetable companies) and people returning to work- although some residential care homes began to report more outbreaks throughout the month of August.

This summer, most residents have taken their holidays in Spain with so-called ‘stay-cations’. As a result, coastal towns such as Andalusia and the Valencian Community have been the ones that have detected the most outbreaks, above 284 in the case of Andalusia and more than 364 in the Valencian region.

It is hoped that this statement, made by video-link to the councils, will remind everyone how crucial it is for the economy to get Spain back into pre-lockdown levels of contagion. Although the word ‘lockdown’ was not used a further-deeper level of restrictions are expected should the rise in cases continue.