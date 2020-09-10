These stats make grim reading

Stats make grim reading for Costa Blanca North as numerous people loose their lives to drowning.

THE Valencian Community had fewer visitors this summer but there was no reduction in drownings.

Thirty-seven people lost their lives in the sea, swimming pools or reservoirs during July and August, compared with 30 during the same period in 2019, announced the Spain’s Royal Federation of Rescue and Lifesaving (RFESS).

Fifty-three people drowned between January and late August, 10 more than last year, the Federation said.

Fifty-four per cent of this summer’s deaths occurred in Alicante province, 29.7 per cent in Valencia and 16.2 per cent in Castellon.

Males accounted for 80 per cent of fatalities and more than half were over 65. This summer also saw the deaths of eight children, five of whom were six or under.

The sea took 27 lives this summer, most of them outside the timetable when lifesaving services were active on the beaches. Another six people died in swimming pools and four in reservoirs although no fatalities were reported in rivers.

Although the summer season is over these sombre figures could rise, the RFESS warned, as the Valencia region’s benign climate allows swimming during September and even later.

