Saturday Night Live New Season In October, Returns To Studio 8H

‘Saturday Night Live’ is set to return for a new season, number 46, next month and they will air live from the iconic Studio 8H in 30 Rock.

It’s been seven months since the fan-favorite NBC sketch comedy was last in the studio and now they are coming back on October 3. The release is usually set for fall meaning that the show did not suffer any delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SNL production still has to confirm details on how the show will be held, if there are going to be any chances amid COVID-19 measures. There was a small sneak peek as Jason Sudeikis teases he will once again be playing Joe Biden.

Colin Jost opened up and said that the pandemic made him appreciate more than ever the routine of working at the studio. “I’ve been talking to [Michael] Che about it in general,” he commented. “The COVID stuff has really affected how I feel about it because, you know, being away from people who make you laugh at work in that way for this long, really makes you appreciative of not only the job but of the routine of being at work.”, Jost concluded.