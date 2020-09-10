‘Rare Beauty’ Makeup By Selena Gomez Set To Support Mental Health

Selen Gomez is launching her new makeup brand, Rare Beauty, intending to support people with mental health problems.

Rare Beauty has just exclusively arrived at Sephora stores. The actress and singer is not only a big fan of makeup but also wants to spread a deeper message by giving 1% of all product her brand sales, along with funds raised by partners, to the Rare Impact Fund exclusively created to support mental health services. She has admitted in the past that she suffers mental health-related issues.

The goal is to raise $100 million in approximately 10 years, this fund will help mental health services. It also has a deeper message as she wants to break with today’s regular beauty standards seeking physical perfection.

Selena Gomez, the founder, and creator of Rare Beauty commented: “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great but also celebrate what makes each of us rare,” and then added: “These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”