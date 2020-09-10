Practically pointless robbery in mountain village as vandals forced their way into the Santisimo Cristo chapel in inland Planes, knocking down part of a side wall.

They appeared to have used pickaxes and crowbars to reach the interior, where they took items including a communion chalice, crowns from statues of Christ and the Virgen Dolorosa as well as a dagger from the latter statue.

-- Advertisement --



The thieves ransacked drawers and cupboards, strewing anything that did not interest them on the floor.

“Probably they were looking for objects of value, although there were none,” said Fr Juan Crespo who attends to 11 parishes including Planes.

“Repairing the damage will cost more than the cash value of the things they took,” he added.

This was the third robbery in 30 years at the chapel which is located three kilometres from Planes (population 693).

Thank you for reading this article “Practically pointless robbery in mountain village” For more up-to-date Costa Blanca News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.