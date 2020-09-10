‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Cast To Be Paid By Tom Cruise

As the critical world situation jeopardized the Production on the seventh movie in the popular spy sequel in February after Italy shut everything down, Cruise decided to take the matter on his hands. Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the movies, revealed that the production was going to restart in September, and looks like it is happening thanks to a generous investment of Mr. Cruise.

-- Advertisement --



Forbes magazine said that the mainstream actor has reportedly spent $700,000 of his pocket to support the production company. This money will help both the cast and crew of “Mission: Impossible 7” while filming. The aim is to build a circle that will allow them to work without running the risk of a widespread outbreak.

A spokesperson for Hurtigruten said: “We can confirm that Hurtigruten has entered into an agreement with the production company Truenorth for the charter of two ships from the end of August until the end of September. The ships in question are (newly upgraded) MS Vesterålen and (the brand new battery-hybrid powered) MS Fridtjof Nansen”.