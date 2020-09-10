Several children were hurt when their double-decker school bus hit a railway bridge in Winchester- the roof of the double-decker opened ‘like a tin can’ said one witness.

-- Advertisement --



The accident happened on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester this morning just after 8.0am. Some of the pupils travelling on the bus, who all attend Henry Beaufort School, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Hampshire Police said five fire crews were sent to the scene of the double-decker bus crash.

The three children were immediately rushed to hospital with serious injuries and 13 others with none sustained life-threatening injuries were taken to the same local hospital for examination. Ambulance crews, firefighters and Network Rail staff were also at the scene, the road has remained closed off while the bus is examined by transport police. A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh, Andover, Redbridge and Basingstoke were mobilised at 08:12 this morning to Well House Lane in Winchester.”

Winchester City Councillor Jane Rutter said on Twitter: “Just had a report that a double-decker bus has managed to lodge itself under the railway bridge in Wellhouse Lane, Headbourne Worthy. Emergency services have been called. Please avoid if possible.”

Earlier this year a bus smashed into a bridge in Rochdale in a similar incident.