A dodgy driver in Kentucky becomes an artist to avoid Police detection

Criminals will try and evade the police any way they can and a dodgy driver in Kentucky, USA, is no different.

A BIZARRE incident took place in Millersburg, a small town in northern Kentucky, when a police officer noticed something dodgy about one particular car.

The officers pulled over a Kentucky driver who had gone to extreme lengths in order to go undetected from the law.

The driver had apparently decided that he would practice his artistic skills and draw on his own number plate, although it didn’t fool these officers.

The man was also found to be driving on a suspended license and without insurance, which explains his need for the dodgy drawing.

The Millersburg Police Department, which is situated around 100 miles east of Louisville, gave a brief statement on their Facebook page, “[This police department] is dedicated to keeping the roads safe for responsible drivers in Millersburg and Bourbon County.”

In an hilarious end to the statement, officers joked, “Pro Tip: Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

