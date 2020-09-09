‘The Walking Dead’ To End In Season 11 Followed By A Daryl-Carol Spinoff Series

The pandemic-delayed upcoming season 11 of The Walking Dead is set to be the big finale, but AMC ordered a spinoff built around Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier to keep the fans attracted.

Sad but true, it’s coming to an end. Zombie’s most known series was supposed to air earlier this year but it was delayed due to coronavirus. Season 11 will start in 2021 and with 24 episodes it’s said to last two years. Fans are still excited to watch the ten episodes missing from season 6 that will air at the beginning of next year. There are still 30 full-episodes to go!

As Daryl and Carol are one of the most interesting and fan-favorite duos, and the only two who have been onboard since Season 1, AMC expects the spinoff to be another big hit. The yet-untitled new series will see Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride continue in their epic roles. There are still no reveals on what the plot will be but the producers assured that the character on-screen chemistry will continue.

Angela Kang, showrunner, said: “I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” and then added: “The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been.”