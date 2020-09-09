Pearl Jam Engages Fans To Vote

PJ Votes 2020, the massive initiative that Pearl Jam started to engage fans in the voting process only two months before the presidential elections in the U.S.

Jedd Ament, band’s bassist, explained: “It’s about reminding people that their voice matters and their voice can make a big difference,” and then added: “Like a lot of things if you find out that your good friends are doing something, you become more curious about it and more invested in it. What we found with voting is that when people you’re living with or your family or your best friends are voting, then you tend to vote as well.”

Originally they planned to travel across the country during the election year to both promote the new album Gigaton and also create awareness among their followers of the importance to vote. “We hand-picked a handful of states we thought were important to visit in the middle of this and support candidates that we believe in those states,” the musician said on Rolling Sonte. Now, the PJ Votes 2020 will try to maintain the idea but massively on the internet. It will start by asking their audience to accept the Take-Three Pledge of “Vote by Mail,” “Recruit Three Friends” and “Don’t Wait.”

“We really have to put a finger in the dam right now and stop the bleeding”, Ament expressed. “Voting is the beginning of it”, he concluded.