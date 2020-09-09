Mounting concerns in Malaga as major events set for suspension

Malaga looks set for more restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise after a busy summer period.

CONCERNS are mounting in Andalucia after a significant rise in Covid-19 cases has been reported.

The province of Malaga has had 202 positive cases detected by PCR tests in the last 14 days.

This overtakes the average in Andalucia which currently stands at around 124.

Recent data indicates that 222 people have been admitted to hospital with 30 people ending up in intensive care.

Health officials are acting to combat these alarming figures by recommending to the mayor that major events be suspended in the hopes that this will drive the numbers back down again.

The recent influx of tourists over the busy summer period of July and August is being blamed for the rise of cases by the Andalucian government.

As a result of the data, talks of turning some tourist hotels into make-shift medical centres have begun, although the City Council in Mijas has already publicly rejected the idea, considering that it “affects the image of the town.”

Proposals for Huelva to accommodate more make-shift centres are being discussed.

