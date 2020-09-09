Keeping Up With The Kardashians Announces Final Season In 2021

Nothing lasts forever, Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 will be the end of the show.

The old-time favorite reality tv is coming to an end as the Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced today. The iconic series returns for season 19 on September 17 followed by one last season next year.

The famous family said on social media: “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” And then added: “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way”.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!” the Kardashian-Jenner team concluded.