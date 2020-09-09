Jet2holidays Extends Canary Islands Suspension Until September 26

Jet2holidays has announced it will now extend the suspension of its Canary Islands programme until September 26.

The tour operator currently plans to recommence its programme on September 27 although will this will be subject to UK government travel advice. All holidays departing up to and including September 26 will automatically be cancelled with a full refund issued to customers, a cancellation invoice will be issued to travel agents.

The UK Department for Transport announced the introduction of island corridors on Monday. Transport secretary Grant Shapps did not relax restrictions for any islands – but instead announced quarantine would be required on return from seven Greek islands.

In a communication to travel agents, Jet2holidays said: “Jet2holidays have taken the decision to extend the suspension of our flights and holidays programme to The Canary Islands due to the continued Covid-19 Pandemic. We still have plenty of holidays available to alternative destinations including The Algarve, Kos, Rhodes, Corfu, Kefalonia, Cyprus and Turkey next week for your customers to rebook.”

The UK tour operator announced last week that it had cancelled all flights to mainland Spain and parts of Croatia for the remainder of the summer. It follows Spain and Croatia staying on the quarantine list as both their number of cases continues to increase. Flights to Spain’s Balearic Islands have already been cancelled for the rest of the summer which officially ends in the UK on September 22.

At the time, Jet2 said the decision was due to the “ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as UK government advice.” The Balearic government was looking for a ‘window of opportunity’ to be created as the UK hinted it would be taking a ‘localised’ look at future air corridor decisions.