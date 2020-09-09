Inclusion Requirements For Oscars In 2024 

The Academy announced inclusion requirements for the Oscars, it is just in time for the fifth anniversary of the controversy entitled #OscarsSoWhite.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that films will have to “meet minimum requirements pertaining to representation and inclusion to be eligible for the best picture Oscar beginning with the 96th Oscar race” and then detailed: “To encourage equitable representation on and off-screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience”

Until the due date comes, there will be an Academy Inclusion Standards form to meet inclusion thresholds until the new requirements arrive. These last ones were announced on the fifth anniversary of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, and three months after the Academy announced its Academy Aperture 25 initiative.

David Rubin, the Academy president, along with the CEO Dawn Hudson explained in a joint statement: “The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them,” and both continued: “The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

You can read the equity and inclusive standards on Oscar’s official website.