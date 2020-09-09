Drug fuelled driver arrested in Albatera

A reckless resident of Albatera was arrested for driving under the influence.

-- Advertisement --



LOCAL POLICE detained a driver in Albatera on Monday, September 7, following reports that the man was driving erratically.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm, in Cambrils (Tarragona), when the man was seen driving skidding his lorry across his lane and oncoming lanes.

The 49-year-old resident of Albatera, was successful apprehended and arrested by Local Police officers.

Upon his arrest, it became apparent that the man was under the influence of something.

Subsequent tests revealed that the reckless man, who appeared to have everything in his system apart from alcohol, tested positive for opiates, cocaine and cannabis.

When the drug fuelled offender was eventually taken to court, he was charged and released.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.