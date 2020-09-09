Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2020

FOR the third year running American President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time by far-right Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

In his proposal, the MP says that” Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter.”

Tybring-Gjedde argues that Trump has a history of being a peace maker and points out his relationship with North Korea, the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan and now the official recognition of the State of Israel by the United Arab Emirates.

A short list of nominees is being drawn up at the moment and the winner will be announced on December 10 of this year.

In 2018, he was beaten by Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad who campaigned against sexual violence as a weapon of war and in 2019, the winner was Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali for his work in brokering peace with Eritrea.

If selected, Trump will receive a medal and a cash sum of SEK9 million ((€850,000) and he will join three other US President Nobel Peace Prize winners, Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and Barack Obama in 2009.

The Nobel Prize is a set of annual international awards bestowed in several categories by Swedish and Norwegian institutions in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances plus peace.

It was set up with a bequest from the will of Swedish dynamite manufacturer Alfred Nobel who also had an arms factory and regretted that he had made so much money from weaponry.