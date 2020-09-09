Colin Kaepernick Back To Madden NFL Video Game

Colin Kaepernick is returning to the Madden NFL video game series for the first time since 2016. Fans can add him in franchise mode or play him in Play Now.

This edition of Madden NFL will feature the former San Francisco 49er, he will appear as a free-agent quarterback in “Madden 21” Before he was a rookie in 2011 and a “Madden 17” in 2016.

EA Sports confirmed: “Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback,” then added: “The team at EA Sports, along with millions of ‘Madden NFL’ fans, want to see him back in our game”.

Back in 2016, the sports star was removed from the game after he knelt during the performance of the national anthem, as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality in America. Following this event, EA Sports said that he was removed from “Madden NFL” because he was no longer included in the licensing contract with the NFL Players Association.

The company continued: “We’ve had a long relationship with Colin through ‘Madden NFL’ and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes,” then added: “Knowing that our EA Sports experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make ‘Madden NFL’ a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.”