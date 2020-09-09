Body slams and murder? Former WWF wrestler denies killing a man

Troubled former WWF/WWE wrestler, Marty Jannetty, has called murder claims against him, “part of a wrestling storyline.”

NOSTALGIC fans of WWF wrestling in the 80’s and 90’s will fondly remember the flowing blonde locks of The Rockers, a tag-team formed of Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels.

Grappling in the same company as superstars like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, Jannetty starred as part of The Rockers duo before Michaels went onto shine, leaving Marty behind.

I DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!It was just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline..but OH MY GOD, OMG.. Didn't the… Zveřejnil(a) Marty Jannetty dne Úterý 8. září 2020



However, Jannetty now has a starring role in his own piece of bizarre entertainment after doing a back-flip on claims he murdered someone when he was 13 years old.

In a bizarre Facebook post at the beginning of August, which has since been deleted, the troubled wrestler told his followers, “I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f** that worked there … and he put his hands on me … he dragged me around the back of the building … you already know what he was gonna try to do.”

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River,” revealed Jannetty.

The post sparked outrage and the Columbus Police Dept. in Georgia were contacted and opened up an investigation into the alleged disappearance of the man.

Jannetty is now claiming “I DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!” as the strange story takes another twist, in what is reminiscent of a wrestling angle.

Sixty-year-old Jannetty denies the murder claims and has marked it down to being “the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline.”