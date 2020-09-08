SUPPLIES reach Franciscans’ centre in Palma de Gandia DONATIONS collected by Gandia’s Fallas Federation has now been delivered to the San Francisco de Asis care centre.

The centre in Palma de Gandia, which is run by Franciscan friars and receives no official help, cares for the 47 residents who are infirm and vulnerable.

Hit by the State of Alarm and its aftermath, the Brothers were running low on supplies and the Fallas Federation recently sent out a call to all of its members to come to their aid.

They were asked to take non-perishable food, cleaning products and toiletries to the Fallas Museum which opened specially to take in the donations.

As a result, falleras and falleros from Gandia’s 23 Fallas committees filled four vanloads of supplies of all kinds in three hours.

The Xeraco Fallas committee and the Divina Aurora association from Ador, together with the Xeraco and Xeresa town halls made contributions, guaranteeing food and attention for the centre’s 47 residents.

“We are profoundly grateful for all these shows of affection from the population in general and the different administrations. Many thanks to you all,” declared a public statement from the Brothers.

