Life hacks: Simple tips for your dishwasher and plastic tubs

We all the know the drill, you open up the dishwasher and there is always a cup, bowl or plastic tubs filled with stagnant water.

-- Advertisement --



HOWEVER, thanks to some ingenious ideas, your kitchenware nightmare’s may well be a thing of the past.

The simple solution’s have been right under our noses the whole time.

One will spare you that moment of annoyance when you open up your dishwasher only to find water in your plastic tubs, the other will show you how clean those annoying stains in those plastic tubs.

The dishwasher hack simply involves using a cheap wire drying rack and placing it over the top of your kitchenware.

Once the dishwasher is ready to be turned on, the wire rack acts as a cage not allowing the items to flip over when the water begins.

Users of Facebook and Reddit praised the simple idea, saying “This is brilliant, thanks for sharing,” with another suggesting using oven racks.

The plastic tubs hack was shared by a user of TikTok, who shows you a way of cleaning those stubborn stains in your plastic tubs.

Taking a small amount of washing-up liquid, some warm water and ripping up kitchen roll into small pieces, the user puts on the lid and shakes it around for 45 to 60 seconds.

And according to the video, your plastic tub stains will not trouble you again.

For more quirky news, please click the link.