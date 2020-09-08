Fire at Marbella’s Playa Padre beach bar second year in a row

MARBELLA’S Playa Padre beach bar was in flames this afternoon, Spanish press are reporting.

This makes it the second year in a row that the chiringuito has suffered a fire.

-- Advertisement --



Today’s blaze has reportedly caused considerable damage, although it is not on the scale of the destruction from the fire which broke out at the establishment at the beginning of 2019.

On that occasion it was pretty much destroyed.

The reports say that four teams of firefighters worked to bring today’s fire under control after beach bar employees tried to douse the flames with fire extinguishers.

By around 8pm the situation was more or less stable, with firefighters remaining at the scene to make sure the blaze is fully out.

There was no information on what might have started the fire.