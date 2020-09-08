Christmas curtain up on the bill for Albox concert venue

THE curtain could go up for the first time at Albox’s new concert venue at Christmas, according to the local Mayor.

Francisco Torrecillas has reported that works at the Agua y Salud centre on converting what was a gymnasium into a spacious, municipal concert hall are progressing well.

The stage is already finished. Efforts are currently concentrated on putting down new flooring in the 600sqm space.

Last Friday meanwhile teachers from the municipal music school did the first sound test at the future venue.

‼️Primeras pruebas de sonido en el Espacio Escénico de #Albox‼️ Zveřejnil(a) Ayuntamiento de Albox dne Pátek 4. září 2020



“We’ve done it, the acoustics are good”, Torrecillas wrote on the council Facebook page, adding that he believed a Festive Season inauguration is quite possible.

The Mayor also revealed that the project’s €500,000 budget includes a €250,000 subsidy from the Almeria provincial council to acquire moveable theatre seats, which will be stored behind the stage.

“This historic lack is coming to its end”, Torrecillas posted.