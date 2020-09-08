Billie Eilish Teams Up With Fender To Launch Signature Ukulele

A new ukulele is coming by the hand of Fender and the star collaborator Billie Eilish. “The rules of ukulele are: If you know three chords, you can play any song. Ever,” the singer said.

-- Advertisement --



FENDER explained the instrument is a nod to the superstar’s musical roots, while also reflecting her singular style. Fender’s Head of Signature Artists, Michael Schulz, also said: “The great thing about this ukulele is that the one you see Billie playing on stage in front of 30,000 people is the exact same one you can buy in the store for under $300.”

It’s specially designed as a 15-inch scale-length concert ukulele and has a nato neck fingerboard with 16 frets sports white dot inlays, while the chassis package is complete by sealed nickel tuners, a bone nut, nickel hardware, and an abalone soundhole rosette. It was built in Sapele and shows an open-pore satin finish.

A very excited Billie Eilish commented: “The ukulele was the first instrument I learned. It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing,” and she added: “I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.”