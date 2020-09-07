Woman Dies Hiking In California, Red Flag For Wildfires And Record Heat Wave

Los Angeles County shut down hiking trails in the Santa Monica Mountains after a woman died while hiking as a result of the record heat wave, wildfires, and unhealthy air quality in California.

ALTHOUGH this weekend the authorities set a red flag warning to hikers and runners across LA County, the woman went hiking with a friend on Saturday afternoon on a trail near the city of Calabasas. Temperatures reached 121 degrees near the area and the air quality remains extremely unhealthy.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro said that she started feeling sick and collapsed. The cause of death had not been determined yet but authorities assume it was heat-related. For the moment this was the only death confirmed but throughout the weekend the Malibu Search and Rescue Unit was said to have received multiple rescue calls in the same area. The Red Flag warnings were issued as firefighters continued to fight massive blazes across the state.

Saving energy is also a big concern as the operator of the state’s power grid warned of possible rolling blackouts for millions of customers. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti asked residents to turn off power-sucking appliances: “We need every Californian to help conserve energy” and continued: “Please do your part.”