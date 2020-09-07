Time to talk: “Happy To Chat” bench back in Campoverde Church

Whilst the world has become a lonely place for some, a Church has come up with a beautiful way to change that.

FEAR of the virus, masks covering mouths and socially distancing, has made it a tough year for those seeking companionship and connection.

Thankfully, a Church in the community of Campoverde has come up with a heart-warming way to fight off isolation and loneliness.

The “Happy to Chat” bench has returned to the church after it travelled the village in order to bring joy to those who haven’t been able to attend the church, and who have longed for a good old natter.

The bench, complete with new sign after the original fell off in the heat, will now be situated back in its original place in the Church garden.

