The Anglican Church Is alive and well on the Costa del Sol

REVD. ADRIAN LOW has just been re-licenced as Chaplain of Costa del Sol West and the service was conducted by the Area Dean, Revd. Nigel Stimpson, Chaplain of Costa del Sol East, who was acting on behalf of the Bishop of Europe Robert Innes.

The ceremony took place on Sunday September 6 at La Iglesia de Nuestra Sra. De la Merced at Sotogrande, the first Anglican service to be held there since lockdown in March.

-- Advertisement --



Services will now resume in Sotogrande with Methodist services on the 1st and 3rd Sundays and Anglican services on all other Sundays.

Revd. Adrian also takes services at the Chapel in Parroquia de la Virgin Rocio, San Pedro, each week where they have continuously weekly services since June 21 and with immediate effect, they will be reverting to 10 am services in San Pedro and 12 noon services in Sotogrande where all worshippers will be welcome.

Full details of services and other events can be found on the website: www.costachurch.com.