A leading German Scientist said that the ban on parties and other large gatherings could carry on until 2023 in order to lower infections.

The virologist says that parties and other large gatherings will need to stop completely in order to lower infections. ‘This virus is not disappearing. It has now become part of our daily lives,’ he said. ‘It will still be here in three years and we have to find a way to live with it.’

He added that one of the most important ways to keep the virus under control would be stopping ‘super-spreading events’ like house parties or illegal raves. “We know that social distancing, not gathering in big groups and covering your face can have a profound impact on the infection. These are simple measures that can help stop the spread if you have large levels of infection.”

Professor Streek is part of a team leading the pandemic response in Heinsberg, one of Germany’s worst-hit regions for coronavirus near the Dutch border. He said a vaccine being developed for the virus was ‘probable’ – but there were still doubts over how long it would take to be available. “A vaccine may be the answer but we don’t know. It’s probable that we will have a vaccine but it may be next year or longer,” he added.

Police forces in England have now been given new powers to slap organisers of illegal gatherings with hefty fines in a bid to clamp down on ‘COVID flouting’.

The organisers of one house party in Wiltshire was recently fined the maximum €11,200 (£10,000) after police arrived to find between 80 and 100 people breaking COVID rules. Officers had first requested for the event on Wick Lane, Devizes, to be shut down, but their pleas were ignored by organisers. The party was then broken up and the revellers sent home.

Nicola Sturgeon recently blasted so-called ‘selfish’ Covidiots over an illegal rave they attended at a €2,000-a-night Scottish mansion.