DEFUNCT tour operator Thomas Cook could be set to make a comeback as an online travel firm.

Sky News claims that the Chinese conglomerate Fosun which bought the 178-year-old travel company name and other intellectual property assets after it went bust a year ago, and which remains a major shareholder, may make an announcement on its plans within days.

The Sky report goes on to say that first Fosun will need to have all the necessary regulatory approvals under its belt.

It also says the announcement will depend on whether more quarantine restrictions are imposed on British citizens.

The report author hints at the irony of timing a travel industry relaunch in the middle of a global pandemic which is hammering the sector.

Thomas Cook collapsed in September last year, leading to approximately 10,000 job losses and leaving tens of thousands of holidaymakers stranded abroad.