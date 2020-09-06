Footage of a man suspected of killing one person and injuring seven others in multiple stabbings across Birmingham city centre this morning has been released.

-- Advertisement --



Detectives from the West Midlands Police force have released CCTV footage of the man they believe is the main suspect in a series of linked stabbings in Birmingham that left one man dead and seven injured. Video credit: Westmidlands Police.

The spate of attacks in the early hours sparked a massive manhunt for the suspect. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, from West Midlands Police, said officers had “worked throughout the day to trawl footage”.

A 23-year-old man was killed in Irving Street at 01:50 BST, West Midlands Police said. A man and a woman aged 19 and 32 both suffered critical injuries. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were also hurt. They were all treated in hospital and so far two have been discharged.

Westmidlands police ask anyone who recognises the man not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately.