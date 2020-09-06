SCIENTISTS in Russia yesterday, Saturday, September 5, released their initial findings with regards to their Covid-19 vaccine.

The expert’s report was published in one of the world’s oldest and best known medical journals, The Lancet, and announced that the had found that early tests had given some hope with signs of an immune response, as each subject tested had developed antibodies to combat Covid without harmful side effects.

In August, the country was the first in the world to licence the Covid-19 vaccine for local use before any findings had been made known.

However, at this point, the scientists have pointed out that the trials they have held were not large enough to be absolutely sure of the Covid-19 vaccine’s effectiveness and that it can be used safely.

Russia’s government in. the capital, Moscow, has taken great delight in the results of the study and hope they will stand as an answer to those who criticised them for going ahead. Authorities from other countries had aired concern that Russian researchers may be taking shortcuts in hopes of coming up with a quick solution.

The Lancet disclosed that In June and July two trials of the Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, had begun. The participants of the trials were 38 volunteers, aged between 18 and 60, who had been given an initial shot of the vaccine and a second dose after three weeks.

Subjects were closely monitored for 42 days after which each developed antibodies within three weeks.

The report states that “Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison, and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing Covid-19 infection.”