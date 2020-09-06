In a significant boost to the children of the municipality, major works are being carried out on parks and play-areas.

CHILDREN and their parents will be pleased to see that the parks and play-areas in Rojales are being renovated and improved.

It has been a tough year for many families so far and this gesture from the City Council will come as welcomed relief.

Four areas have been scheduled for these works with some already underway.

They include the play-areas and parks located at:

Children’s School Los Steps

Children’s College Poet Miguel Hernandez

Avenue of the Sea

Park in front of La Laguna Hotel

Hopefully the children of Rojales will be able to enjoy these much-needed and highly-welcomed improvements very soon.

