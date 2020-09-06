Money winning Back To School campaign launched in Orihuela

Orihuela have launched a campaign where people could win some money and small businesses get rewarded with extra promotion.

A CAMPAIGN has been launched by the Councillor for Commerce, Víctor Bernabéu, which will see ten vouchers of €50 available to win when purchases are made at participating local businesses.

The “Back to School” campaign organised by the Orihuela Merchants Association (ACMO), in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, runs from September 1 to September 30.

As Víctor Bernabéu explains, “the objective of this Department is to promote small businesses by supporting this type of campaign and to make “Back to School” more bearable for all families that participate in this important raffle” .

€500 has been divided across ten vouchers and being made available to participating establishments giving customers the chance to win some money.

“This year, with the situation experienced by Covid-19, we have considered that it was not viable or productive to carry out activities at street level as we have been doing in other years,” said Adolfo Valero, President of ACMO.

Before concluding, “therefore we have decided to allocate the money to prizes in purchase vouchers that are invested for the benefit of our associates.”

