CAN you remember these iconic events from this week in history from around the world that changed the world as we know it?

1977 – Opera

-- Advertisement --



Celebrated soprano Maria Callas dies in Paris at the age of 53. Acclaimed for a powerful soprano voice, she appeared in opera houses around the world. Her talents made possible the revival of ‘bel canto’ works that had not been performed for decades.

1978 – Ali

Boxer Muhammad Ali defeats Leon Spinks to win the world heavyweight boxing title for the third time in his career, the first fighter ever to do so. Following his victory, Ali retired from boxing.

1982 – Hollywood

Film star Grace Kelly dies from injuries suffered after her car plunged off a mountain road near Monte Carlo. During the height of her career, Kelly became an icon of beauty and glamour.

1988 – Gilbert

Hurricane Gilbert slams into Jamaica, with winds reaching 175 miles per hour, killing hundreds and going on to cause death and destruction in Mexico and spur a batch of tornadoes in Texas.

1991 – Grunge

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is released as a single without significant promotion in the hopes that it would build awareness of the new album. However, the public heard it and rushed out like lemmings to buy it.

1996 – Tupac

Rap star Tupac Shakur dies of wounds suffered in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting. After being filmed engaging in a violent scuffle with a man in a hotel lobby Shakur is shot whilst in his car six days prior to his death.

2001 – Attack

One of the most memorable events in this week in history was when an American Airlines Boeing 767 crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Centre in New York instantly killing hundreds. Television cameras broadcasted what appeared to be a freak accident, then a second plane sliced into the south tower. The attackers were Islamic terrorists.

Thank you for reading “Iconic events from this week in history”, you may also like to

read “This week in history“.